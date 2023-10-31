Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 45,830 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,104,000 after acquiring an additional 517,339 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. 1,823,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

