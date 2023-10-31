Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 657,268 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 287.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,268 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $52,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB remained flat at $66.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. 78,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

