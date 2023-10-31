Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,544,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bio-Rad Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock traded up $10.49 on Tuesday, hitting $279.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.75. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

