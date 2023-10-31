Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,821 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 275,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. 768,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,644. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

