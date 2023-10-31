Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,448 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 858,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

