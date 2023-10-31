Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Casey’s General Stores worth $64,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.83. 13,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,738. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $284.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.52.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

