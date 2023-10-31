Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ulta Beauty worth $61,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $377.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

