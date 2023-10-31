Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5,514.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,805 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 629.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. 244,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,440. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

