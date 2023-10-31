Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 852,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $78.59.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
