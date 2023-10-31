Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. 2,128,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,035. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

