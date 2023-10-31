Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $27.34 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of LKQ worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 0.9 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 254,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.