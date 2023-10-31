Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $40.38 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Gartner worth $40,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.