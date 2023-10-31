Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $55.88 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Globe Life worth $55,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,362. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,707. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

