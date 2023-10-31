Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $61.66 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $61,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

BR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,681. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

