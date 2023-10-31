Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 355,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,918. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

