Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,675 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Alliant Energy worth $58,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 174,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,505. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

