Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Waters worth $37,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1,719.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.