Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APD traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $281.17. 49,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,303. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

