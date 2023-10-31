Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,333 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SS&C Technologies worth $44,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 163,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

