Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,026 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Americold Realty Trust worth $41,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 86,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,748. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -209.52%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

