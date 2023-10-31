Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,596 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of BWX Technologies worth $67,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

