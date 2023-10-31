Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock worth $138,334,537. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.51. The company had a trading volume of 458,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

