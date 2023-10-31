Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,006,474 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1,165.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,474 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $38,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

