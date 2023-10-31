Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $49,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,166. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.