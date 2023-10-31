Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Avery Dennison worth $41,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $95,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.00. 28,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

