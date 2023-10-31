Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $53,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 123.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 299,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.98. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $211.71.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.