Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,036 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hubbell worth $56,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded down $27.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.68. 562,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

