Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sun Communities worth $59,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,491. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.