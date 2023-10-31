Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of IDACORP worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 104.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.45. 31,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

