Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.09. 275,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.83 and its 200-day moving average is $494.16. The firm has a market cap of $494.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

