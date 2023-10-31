Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,589 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $58,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $116.67. 163,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

