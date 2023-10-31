Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,386 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Entergy worth $51,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

