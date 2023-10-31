Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,789 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,789 shares during the period. Insperity makes up about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Insperity worth $55,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Up 14.8 %

NYSE:NSP traded up $14.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,871. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.