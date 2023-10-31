Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 20,306 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Hershey worth $55,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

