Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,540 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $37,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 405,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,489. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

