Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,773 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $57,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,213. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

