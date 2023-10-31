Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,452 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,452 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.35. 611,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,637. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

