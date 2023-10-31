Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $211.32. 131,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.79. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,272 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

