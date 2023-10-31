Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,164. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $437.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.