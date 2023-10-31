Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 258,702 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,702 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Vontier worth $56,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 4,076.8% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after buying an additional 2,344,168 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $50,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

