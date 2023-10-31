Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

NYSE CB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.80. The company had a trading volume of 218,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.41 and its 200-day moving average is $200.75. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

