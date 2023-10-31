Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,638 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETN traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.08. 1,093,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,615. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $199.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

