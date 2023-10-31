Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $330.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,542. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

