Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 421,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 158,238 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 134,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $92,314,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 38,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. 906,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

