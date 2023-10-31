Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 41,593 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,593 shares during the period. First American Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of First American Financial worth $69,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First American Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,444. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

