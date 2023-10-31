Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 54,233 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,233 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $72,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $927,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS remained flat at $69.49 during trading on Tuesday. 118,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,797. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.