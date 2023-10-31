Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71,881 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,881 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $68,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

