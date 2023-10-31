Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,853 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $50,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

WTW traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.21. 62,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

