Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,512 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 2.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $97,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $449.44. 75,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.