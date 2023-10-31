Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 90,546 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,546 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 446,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,416. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

